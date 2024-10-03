National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CGX
Cineplex Price Performance
Cineplex stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.