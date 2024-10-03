National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.64.

Cineplex stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

