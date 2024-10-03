Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.
Boston Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
Boston Properties stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
