Sidoti Csr Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Unifi in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 24.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Unifi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Unifi by 10.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.