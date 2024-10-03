Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

