Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

