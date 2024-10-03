AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,140 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.12.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,710,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,611,866 shares of company stock valued at $382,591,784. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

