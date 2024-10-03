Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 101.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 715,500 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kearny Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

