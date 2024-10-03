AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,586 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Trading Down 11.8 %

RGP stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

