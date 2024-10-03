Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $196.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

