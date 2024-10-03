AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

OGS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

