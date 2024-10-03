AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,575,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 382,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,884,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6 %

KMI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.