AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1,179.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 42,011.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

