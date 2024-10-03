DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in DaVita by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $166.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.