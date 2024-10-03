AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.