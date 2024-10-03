AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 118,657 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 118,657 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 2,076.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,773,000 after buying an additional 1,074,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 189.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in DexCom by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 793,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,437,000 after acquiring an additional 342,075 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.