Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Crane NXT worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 9.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

