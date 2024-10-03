AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,008 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of ScanSource worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 86.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in ScanSource by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,117. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.