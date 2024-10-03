AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,222 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $10,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

