AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 166,399 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

CSX stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.