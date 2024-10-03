Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,639 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,891 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,843,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.