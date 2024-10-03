AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 91,239 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

