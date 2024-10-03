AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,633 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Wabash National worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Trading Down 3.0 %

Wabash National stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $30.07.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

