First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $490.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

