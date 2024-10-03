AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of DNOW worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 71.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DNOW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after buying an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNOW during the first quarter valued at about $4,571,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.43. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

