AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Jackson Financial worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

