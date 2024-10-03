AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,324,309 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324,309 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

