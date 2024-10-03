AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 165.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

