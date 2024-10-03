AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

