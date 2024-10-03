Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

