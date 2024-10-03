AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 443,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,041,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 272,569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

