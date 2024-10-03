Axa S.A. Sells 2,828 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 372.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

