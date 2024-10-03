Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

