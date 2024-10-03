2,467 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $6,665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

