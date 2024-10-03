Axa S.A. Sells 2,206 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Nextracker stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

