Axa S.A. Sells 800 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $590,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $801,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

