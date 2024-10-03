Axa S.A. Has $345,000 Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $12,193,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

