Axa S.A. Acquires 11,003 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

