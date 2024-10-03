Axa S.A. Takes $65,000 Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.32. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

