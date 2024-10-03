FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stake Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.00%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

