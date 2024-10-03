Axa S.A. Takes Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,802,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after buying an additional 440,026 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after buying an additional 56,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $9,260,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.8456 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

