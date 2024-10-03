Axa S.A. Sells 1,372 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after buying an additional 4,855,722 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 670,787 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.