Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 180,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 312,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$82.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

