Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 180,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 312,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
