Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.9%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 180,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 312,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Lion One Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$82.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77.

About Lion One Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

