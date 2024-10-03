VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 7841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.