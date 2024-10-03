VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 7841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.