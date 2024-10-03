VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 7841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

