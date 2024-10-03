TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 20%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 78,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 66,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other TriStar Gold news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

