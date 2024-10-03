iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.28

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 37436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

