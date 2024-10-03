Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 2,265.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 3,841.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,951,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,570 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.4 %

IMCR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.