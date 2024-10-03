Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.33

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 30615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

