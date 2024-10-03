CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $294.89 and last traded at $289.09, with a volume of 30334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.61.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

