Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,174 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $143.62 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -422.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

