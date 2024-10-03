Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 115,720 Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,362,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.51. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

